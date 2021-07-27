The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been rumored to support the S Pen for a while. Today, even Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications, has confirmed that the next generation of Z Fold devices will support it.

The new case renders were posted by 91Mobiles, which suggested that the next foldable flagship device won’t have the S Pen built-in to the device. Instead, it’ll have a dedicated slot on a special case, much like how it is done on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra device.

The case appears to be made out of some rigid material, and it has a smooth finish. It somehow reminds me of some leather or leatherette type of material, although it looks rather different. As you can see in the image below, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 case shows off the dedicated slot for the S Pen, which will be placed right behind the hinge of the smartphone. The case also has a flip-open cover, which is there to protect the outer display from scratches.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to have the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8-12GB of memory, up to 512GB of internal storage. On the internal display, the Z Fold 3 is expected to have an under-display selfie camera, and the external cover display is expected to be 6.5-inches, while the inner display is rumored to be 7.6 or 7.5-inches. Both displays are expected to support the 120Hz fast refresh rate, according to the latest rumors. The battery is said to be 4,400 mAh and launch with Android 11.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable flagship devices will be announced at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. Samsung is also expected to release the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds and the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches.