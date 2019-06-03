Leak: iOS 13 Dark Mode, new Reminders app, and Volume indicator

WWDC 2019 kicks off today, and Apple is expected, among many other things, to introduce the latest version of its operating systems. That includes tvOS, watchOS, macOS, and, of course, iOS, in its 13th iteration.

We’re expecting a lot of new features and changes, but probably the one which is long overdue is Dark Mode. We know it’s coming, and we’ve seen some leaked screenshots of it in action, but today we’re looking at an image allegedly not only showing off Dark Mode, but the redesigned Reminders app as well.

This screenshot is from an early March build of iOS 13, and that same build has been used to demonstrate how Apple will finally redesign the volume control overlay, which currently takes up a large portion of the screen’s center. In the image below, though an early build and there might be some changes, we can see a Control Center like representation of the volume bar, this time around, in the top corner.

Once the keynote kicks off today, all of this, and more, will become official, and the first beta will go out to developers.

iOS 13 – Dark Mode – New Reminders app pic.twitter.com/klr5sR3rph — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 3, 2019