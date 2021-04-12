Samsung is reportedly following up the Galaxy A Quantum with the launch of Galaxy Quantum 2 this year. After the leaked back panel, more images of the device have appeared online. These images were shared by a tipster on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It reveals the front and back panel images of what is claimed to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G.

The leak comes from Weibo where a known tipster who goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe shared a few live images of a phone that is believed to be the upcoming Galaxy Quantum 2. The images reveal the front and back of the device. The device is seen sporting a new design language (when compared to the Galaxy A80) that blends with the current-gen Samsung smartphones. It is seen sporting an Infinity-O display with a centered hole punch. There is a flat panel with moderately sized bezels at the top and bottom. As per previous leaks, there is a metal frame holding the back and front. At the rear, the camera module houses three lenses with a flash.

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is tipped to come equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is said to be powered by a flagship chipset, but one that is almost two years old – the Snapdragon 855+. It could feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Coming to optics, it is touted to sport a 64MP camera with support for optical image stabilization. The specifications of the other two cameras remain unknown.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 is also said to pack a 4,500mAh battery that might charge at 25W. However, it is said to be shipped with a 15W charger. The device is tipped to have an IP67 rating, Dolby Atmos speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a MicroSD card slot, and support for Samsung Pay with MST.