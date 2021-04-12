Samsung-Galaxy-Quantum-2-live-images

Samsung is reportedly following up the Galaxy A Quantum with the launch of Galaxy Quantum 2 this year. After the leaked back panel, more images of the device have appeared online. These images were shared by a tipster on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It reveals the front and back panel images of what is claimed to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G.

The leak comes from Weibo where a known tipster who goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe shared a few live images of a phone that is believed to be the upcoming Galaxy Quantum 2. The images reveal the front and back of the device. The device is seen sporting a new design language (when compared to the Galaxy A80) that blends with the current-gen Samsung smartphones.  It is seen sporting an Infinity-O display with a centered hole punch. There is a flat panel with moderately sized bezels at the top and bottom. As per previous leaks, there is a metal frame holding the back and front. At the rear, the camera module houses three lenses with a flash.

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is tipped to come equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is said to be powered by a flagship chipset, but one that is almost two years old – the Snapdragon 855+. It could feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Coming to optics, it is touted to sport a 64MP camera with support for optical image stabilization. The specifications of the other two cameras remain unknown.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 is also said to pack a 4,500mAh battery that might charge at 25W. However, it is said to be shipped with a 15W charger. The device is tipped to have an IP67 rating, Dolby Atmos speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a MicroSD card slot, and support for Samsung Pay with MST.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Mi 11 Ultra packs two displays and a supreme camera system
It comes with absolutely brilliant specs.
pocketnow itest title samsung apple iphone
Samsung’s new web app lets you taste Galaxy UI on an iPhone. It’s called iTest!
A not-too-subtle naming aside, iTest is a medium for Samsung to let iPhone users get a taste of Android with the Galaxy flavor.
samsung galaxy a52 42 32
Samsung brings a trio of 5G-ready Galaxy A-series phones to the US
Samsung has released the Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A42 5G and the Galaxy A32 5G in the US market starting at $279.99.