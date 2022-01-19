Leak claims Nord N20 to arrive in February & OnePlus 10 Pro will launch globally in March

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro and launched it in China only, for now. The company promised that it would bring the new flagship to more markets “soon”, and a leakster claims before that can happen in March, OnePlus may introduce the new Nord N20 and Nord CE 2 in February.

A leakster claimed on Twitter that OnePlus could launch the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 in India, and the Nord N20 in Europe as early as February. The leakster also mentioned that the OnePlus 10 Pro could launch globally in March, and the new “Unified OS”, based on Android 12, would launch in April.

The “Unified OS” in question is likely referring to OnePlus moving away and ditching OxygenOS in China and moving to the new ColorOS platform. The new ColorOS looks identical to OnePlus’ OS and it also comes with the same features, but it’s developed in corporation with the OPPO teams.

Alleged Nord CE 2 renders on the left, and Nord N20 on the right.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 leaked all the way back in December 2021. It will reportedly come with an identical design to the Nord 2 series and it’s supposed to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 16MP selfie camera. It’s also rumored to be equipped with the Dimensity 900 chip, and has 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The device will likely only be available in India.

The Nord N20 5G will also reportedly launch in Europe in February, and it’ll pack a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, likely with a 90Hz panel. N20 will also reportedly come with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, and it’ll have a 48MP primary sensor along with a pair of 2MP sensors. Not much else is known at the moment, but events seem to follow the timeline so far, and it’s possible that we might see two new OnePlus devices announced at the end of this month.