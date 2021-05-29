asus ROG zephyrus G14
Image only for representation

In the first quarter of 2021, the global PC industry recorded the fastest growth in over two decades and also the highest shipment figures since at least 2015, despite a global chip shortage showing its effects across multiple segments. However, it appears that the challenges faced by the semiconductor industry will finally hit the PC industry in the subsequent quarters, or at least that’s what HP and Dell have predicted after announcing their latest quarterly results.

HP and Dell – which sit below Lenovo in the global PC brand rankings with a market share of 21.7 percent and 19.4 percent respectively (per IDC data)  – have predicted that the worldwide chip shortage will affect their ability to maintain a steady supply of laptops in the coming quarters. 

“HP Inc (HPQ.N), which ranks second among global PC vendors according to IDC data, said the shortages would limit its ability to supply personal computing devices and printers at least until the end of the year.
Still, the companies, which are leaders in the personal computing industry, said they were bullish on the overall market, expecting the surge in demand for laptops needed by people working and going to school remotely to continue.”
Reuters

The global PC and laptop market witnessed healthy growth fueled by the high demand due to remote work and home-based learning catalyzed by the ongoing pandemic. However, the global chip crisis – which is only getting worse as per a Bloomberg report – finally appears to be tightening its grip around the top global PC vendors.

The demand will continue to be high, but the inability to balance it out with adequate supply will show its negative impact on the balance sheets in the upcoming quarters. But it’s not just HP and Dell, as Apple is expected to face the heat as well in a year that will witness the biggest change in its computing strategy in a long while.

Multiple reports over the past couple of weeks have predicted that the ongoing global semiconductor shortage might also affect Apple’s plans for its highly anticipated MacBook Pro refresh. The new Mac machines – which are said to include 14-inch and 16-inch models – will reportedly bring a design overhaul, a mini-LED display, and will also mark the return of the HDMI port and SD card slot.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Apple Watch SE screenshot from video presentation Time Flies event
Apple Watch SE, Chromebooks and other accessories are on sale
We keep getting great deals from Amazon.com, where we find the latest Apple Watch SE, Chromebooks from HP, Samsung, and more devices on sale
Top 10 Memorial Day deals you can’t miss
Check out some of the best Memorial Day deals that are currently available, where you will find laptops, smartwatches and more on sale
14-inch MacBook Pro renders by Ian Zelbo
Is this the new 14-inch MacBook Pro?
Take a look at the latest rumors suggesting we may get to see the launch of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro as soon as next month