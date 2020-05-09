In-display fingerprint scanners were exclusive to smartphones featuring OLED panels, but that’s about to change. BOE Technologies is already working on an in-display fingerprint sensor that would work with LCD panels, and also Redmi teased a similar approach.

Now 3M is announcing the development of NITS (Near Infrared Transmission System), which basically does the same. Enables lower-end smartphones featuring LCD displays to use in-display fingerprint sensors of the optical kind.

3M NITS uses advanced, micro-thin 3M optical display films to allow fingerprint-reading optical sensors to be placed behind an LCD screen. This new-to-the-world technology unlocks better security with a full screen for mobile phones and other devices featuring LCD display systems. 3M

The company says that its solution also works on tablets, laptops, and other devices that feature LCD panels. While there is no information on when these solutions will be featured in consumer products, and commercially available, 3M is describing its technology in-depth, with details available at the source link below.

Source: 3M

Via: MSPowerUser