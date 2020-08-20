Indian brand, Lava has launched a new feature phone in the country. The unique part of Lava Pulse is that it comes with a built-in heart rate and blood pressure monitor. It allows users to measure their heart rate and blood pressure by just placing their finger on the sensor at the back. It costs Rs 1,949 (~$26).

The Lava Pulse features a 2.4-inch (240×320 pixels) QVGA display and supports dual-SIM slots. It comes with 32MB of RAM and an expandable memory of up to 32GB. It can save 100 SMS messages and up to 500 phone book contacts. The feature phone packs a 1,800mAh battery that that is touted to last up to six days.

The Lava Pulse has an auto call recording feature and enables users to type in seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi. Plus, connectivity options include Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, wireless FM radio, and more.