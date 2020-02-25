Author
We were already expecting the Huawei P40 Pro to arrive sometime in March, but recent information now gives us a specific date.

Huawei held an event earlier today where they presented the new Huawei Mate Xs. They also announced the MatePad Pro 5G, Huawei MateBook X Pro, but they also gave us the launch date for the next Huawei Flagship. Richard Tu has confirmed that the upcoming Huawei P40 series are going to arrive on March 26 in Paris, France. This device is supposed to include Wi-Fi 6+ connectivity to reach speeds of up to 1,200 Mbps, dual-mode 5G connectivity, and some of the best cameras in a smartphone. Still, we have to wait a bit more than a month for it to arrive and confirm other rumors of the Huawei P40 Pro.

Source GSM Arena

