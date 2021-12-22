The latest watchOS 8.3 update could give your Apple Watch charging issues

It seems that upgrading your Apple watch to the latest version of watchOS 8.3 may not be in your best interest, as several users are apparently experiencing issues with their devices. Reports come from Apple Support Communities, Reddit, and MacRumors forums, and they mainly complain about issues with charging their watches after they received the update.

You may want to wait a bit longer before upgrading your Apple Watch to watchOS 8.3, as many Apple Watch Series 7 users have been reporting issues. These issues are related to third-party Apple Watch chargers, as their smartwatches aren’t receiving charge from these accessories after the update. Reddit user u/ashfleeburgooben posted:

“Updated my watch last night to 8.3, set it on my 3rd party charger this morning, came back after an hour, and it had gained maybe 2%? Tried the same thing with my spouse’s watch and her 3rd party charger with the same result. Put them on the official charger, zoom, done charging in no time. Argh! Anyone else seeing the same thing? Is this something they might fix in future or are my 3rd party options now useless?”

The user also tried rebooting both his watch and phone to see if this fixed the issue, but unfortunately, it didn’t work.

The issue seems to be affecting users who own the affordable third-party chargers that are usually found at Amazon, while there are fewer reports from Apple Watch users who use third-party accessories from well-known brands like Belkin.

Still, it seems that the Apple Watch charges for some minutes, and then it just stops receiving charge. Now, there are even fewer reports from users having issues with official Apple chargers, but it also seems that the latest update is also making some Apple Watch models charge slower than usual, while others report that the battery on their watches drains away while on the charger.

“Charging problems are more often with watchOS 8.3. It has become ridiculous, it charges around 2% in 10 minutes. What is this? The new ultra-slow charging exclusively for Watch Series 7 or what.”

Charging issues in the latest Apple Watch Series 7 models have been reported since November when the devices received watchOS 8.1.1, and it seems that issues will hang around for a while. A fix will most likely arrive in the future, but in the meantime, you may want to wait a bit longer before updating your Apple Watch.

Via: MacRumors