The latest Surface Pro 7 Plus is now available for just $700

We start today’s deals with an excellent option for those Surface fans, as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus is currently receiving a massive 32 percent discount that will help you save $329.99 on purchasing your new device.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus is now available for just $700 after a huge discount at Amazon.com. This product comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 2736x1824 resolution, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a Back Type Cover.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus features a 2-in-1 design that can go from laptop to tablet and back again to meet your needs. It is highly portable and light and runs on Windows 11, so you can do almost anything you want on it. Further, this convertible tablet will also support stylus input, even though you must buy your Microsoft Surface Pen separately. Still, you can use your savings to get one, as it is also on sale, going for $47 after an insane 53 percent discount. And you can also add a Microsoft Arc Mouse to the combo, as it sells for $52 after the latest 26 percent savings.

If you want a slightly larger display, consider going for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. This option sells for $870 after the latest 21 percent savings that will help you keep $230 in your pocket, or you can use that money to pick up other necessary accessories to get your Surface Pro 8 working, as this option doesn’t include a Type Cover or any other peripherals in the box. So, getting a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Type Cover may not be such a crazy idea, especially considering that it sells for $117 after scoring an 11 percent discount.

And if you’re interested in improving your productivity, you may also want to get a larger display to go with any Surface you get. For instance, BenQ’s 27-inch 4K UHD IPS monitor is a great option, as it now sells for $537 after an 11 percent discount. In addition, this model features built-in speakers, HDR10 support, and other great features.