The latest Sony WH-1000XM4, and more amazing headphones are on sale today

We keep receiving crazy deals from Amazon.com, where we have recently spotted that Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless noise-canceling overhead headphones selling for $248 after receiving a 29 percent discount that translates to $101.99 savings for those interested in picking up a pair. This option features some of the best noise-canceling in the market, as we las Alexa Voice Control, a Touch Sensor that will help you to control your music and up to 30 hours of battery life. This gets better with its quick charging function that will provide up to 5 hours of non-stop music after a 10-minute charge.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also opt for the Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones that are receiving an impressive 40 percent discount. They come with the same $101.99 savings, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $148 on any of its two different color options. The Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N is even more affordable, as you can pick one up for $98 after a 45 percent discount. And since we are in the over-ear headphone department, we can also include the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones that are going for $279 after a $50 discount.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Sony WF-1000XM4

If you don’t like the extra bulk, you can also check out the Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones that are now available for $248 after a $31.99 discount. These earbuds feature up to 24 hours of listening time with their charging case, or 8 hours by themselves. You also get IPX4 resistance, so you won’t have to worry about an occasional splash. The previous iteration comes with a 36 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $128 after a $71.99 discount. The Sony WF-1000XM3 will also give you up to 24 hours of listening time and amazing noise cancelation. Finally, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds is also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for $199 after an $80 discount.