The latest Sony WF-1000XM4 and more headphones are on sale

We keep finding amazing products on sale over at Amazon.com. The latest deals feature Sony’s recently launched Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbud headphones that are currently receiving an 11 percent discount that translates to $31.99 savings, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $248 on either of its two different color options. If these are a bit too much for your budget, you can also opt for the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds that are now available for $199 after a 29 percent discount that leaves them up for grabs at $199 on any of its four different presentations. Or check out the Bose Sport Earbuds that are selling for $149, which means you get to save $30 upon purchase.

If you’d rather go for a pair of over-the-ear headphones, you can also check out the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones that are now available for $279 after a $50 discount. These headphones will deliver up to 24 hours of continuous playback, Quiet and Aware modes to stay in control of what you want to hear, and more. A more affordable option comes as the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II that sell for $179 after a $50 discount. This model is available in Black and White color options. They will deliver up to 15 hours of playtime and an advanced microphone system that will allow you to get clear calls in noisy or windy environments.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

If you don’t mind cables, you can also opt for the amazing Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones that are currently receiving a massive 43 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $199. These wired headphones feature multi-layer 50mm diaphragms, Hi-Res Audio, and a $150 discount.

And if you’re just looking for a pair of headphones to improve your gaming experience, you can pick up a pair of EPOS I Sennheiser GSP 301 Gaming Headset with Noise-Cancelling Mic that sells for $55.19 after a 30 percent discount. This headset is compatible with your PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and your smartphone. The Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset AW510H-Light is another great option, and it sells for $60 after a $40 discount. This option will also be compatible with the best and latest gaming consoles in the market.