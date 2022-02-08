The latest Samsung leak features the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S8 caught on hands-on videos

We are just hours away from Samsung’s new Unpacked event, but the latest leak will most likely spoil any possible surprise that may be left. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8 have been caught in what seem to be official hands-on videos, where we can see how the devices will work once they get to the hands of those users who decide to get any of these products.

We have seen tons of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 leaks in the last few days. Said leaks include high-quality renders and what seems to be promo material, but the latest leak lets us see both devices on hands-on videos. These leaks were posted on Twitter by @DemonixLeaks, where he shows the Samsung Galaxy S22 in its blue, green, pink, and white variants. He also shows the phone’s triple camera setup, buttons, and ports.

Next up, he shows the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra in three different color variants, including black, red, and white. This model will most likely arrive with a boxier design that throws us back in time and makes us remember the long-gone Galaxy Note series. And yes, it seems that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also take up one of the best features of the Galaxy Note series, a built-in S Pen. Hence, the new Galaxy S22 Ultra is considered by some to be the successor of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The second video lets us check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and its huge new display. This and every other model of the Galaxy Tab S8 series will come with an S Pen in the box, magnetically attached at the rear of the tablet, just beside the camera module. This video also shows us how users will use both devices for content creation. It explains the leaked images we received yesterday, as we also get to see the upcoming tablet with its kickstand case and keyboard attachment.

Source Twitter

Via:SamMobile