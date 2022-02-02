The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaks confirm specs and other details

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy event is scheduled to take place on February 9. We are expecting to launch the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. However, we may not have to wait that long to see the full details of everything coming. Earlier this week, we saw the possible pricing for the Galaxy S22 series and a promo video and marketing images for the upcoming smartphones. And now, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has received a similar treatment.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 information comes from well-known leaker @evleaks, who has revealed almost everything you and I wanted to know about Samsung’s upcoming tablet. First, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a massive 14.6-inch 2960x1848px Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. In addition, it comes with a 326.4x280.6x5.5mm footprint and weighs 728g.

Inside this model, we will allegedly find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a massive 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging, and support for expandable storage. In addition, this tablet is rumored to arrive with an S Pen, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a Sim tool, as well as the necessary literature that almost no one reads.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes next with the same internals, but you get a 285x185x5.7mm slab that weighs 572g. It features a smaller 12.4-inch 2800x1752px 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 base model comes with an 11-inch 2560x1600px LCD display with 120Hz refresh rates. It features an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and if you want dimensions, it comes in 253.8x165.3x6.3mm and weighs 503g.

Still, we are exactly one week away from the official launch of this and other excellent Samsung Galaxy devices. So we will be able to confirm all of this information relatively soon.

Via GSM Arena