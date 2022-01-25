The latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leak includes high-quality renders and a higher price tag

We keep receiving more information about Samsung’s upcoming devices. Earlier today, we saw Samsung’s official invitation for the next Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean tech giant will most likely launch the new Galaxy S22 series. However, we don’t have to wait that long to see high-quality images of the complete S22 series since @evleaks has posted some jaw-dropping images.

Set your calendars for February 9, as we already have an official date for Samsung’s next Unpacked event. We are expecting to see the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series, but you don’t have to wait that long to see what could be the final design of every single variant. We can see the vanilla and the Plus variant in four different color options, including White, Black, Green, and Pink, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Black, White, Green, and Burgundy Red.

The images reveal almost everything we want to know and could confirm previous design leaks that have surfaced in the past. We can also see that each of the S Pens included with the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature color matching clicker buttons at the top, which is a nice touch.

Other rumors claim that the Samsung Galaxy S22 won’t arrive with the same price tag as its predecessor, as the new vanilla variant could start at $900 in the US and €850 in Europe. The Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra would start at $1,000, and $1,200 in the US and €1,050 and €1,250. In other words, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series may go up by $100 and €50, depending on where you are located. Still, this doesn’t mean that you will necessarily have to pay all that money to get your hands on a new Galaxy S22 model since Samsung has some of the best trade-in deals in the market, which lets you save up to 50 percent off its latest devices. However, you will have to trade in one or maybe two of your current devices to score those fantastic savings.

Via 1: SamMobile

Via 2: GSM Arena