These are the latest renders of the 2018 iPad Pro models

The official launch for this year’s iPad Pro will take place on October 30th. Now that doesn’t mean that rumors and leaks won’t stop coming. We now see more renders that show us what Hungarian industrial designer Victor Kádár believes is the final design for these devices.

These renders show slimmer bezels, slimmer iPads altogether. They would also include Face-ID as one of its most important selling points, but we must also say goodbye to the Home button. No notch in sight, no headphone jack either, and the Lightning port would be replaced by a USB-C. We’re also supposed to be receiving these new iPad Pro models in a 12.9” and an 11” model. This last one would replace the 10.5” version. The only concern may come with the Apple Pencil since it requires a Lightning port to pair to the iPad. However, we also hear that a new Apple Pencil would come and be able to pair wirelessly by Bluetooth.