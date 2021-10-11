We heard several things about the latest Google Pixel 6 series, such as a massive leak that spills even more information about the flagships, that Google plans to make its own iPhone-like Pixel Pass program, and we’ve also seen the event get announced and new renders of the upcoming flagships. Today, we get a glimpse of the new Google Pixel Stand, which seems like a bigger and bulkier stand than before.

The leak is from M. Brandon Lee, or better known from This is Tech Today YouTube channel (via XDA-Developers). According to him, the new Pixel Stand will cost $79 and charge at 23W of charging speed, thanks to the dual-coil setup and a dedicated coil for wearables. The stand will also receive an active cooling fan to dissipate heat.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) will come in at $79, can charge at 23W, has two charge points, two colors & has a fan. Of course, it includes a lot of those great features you get when you put a Google Pixel phone on a Pixel stand to make it like a smart display#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/M1kJIemB2f — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

According to the documentation, the new Google Pixel Stand will be made with approximately 54% post-consumer recycled materials. This isn’t surprising given Google also pledged to cut down on its emissions and use of plastic, and we’re glad to see the company keeping some of its promises in this regard. The new Pixel Stand is also expected to offer a new set of features, such as give users quick access to the Google Assistant via a visual spotlight, a photo frame, sunrise alarm, media immersion, bedtime experience, home and media controls, device controls, and even a possible Google Meet integration.

The second image shared by M. Brandon Lee shows off the Pixel Stand’s dimensions and ports and other features that will be present on the device. It also confirms that any device with Qi-compatible charging will be supported, although the software features will likely be limited to the new Pixel series. The file confirms that Qi-Certified devices will still receive 15W charging, while the Pixel Buds will charge up to 3W.