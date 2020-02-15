One of the best features of OnePlus devices is their fast software updates. However, they’ve been taking a bit longer to release system updates and security patches to their smartphones. Finally, after a long wait, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7T Pro users are starting to receive the latest patch.

The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7T Pro are starting to receive a software update that includes January’s security patches and Oxygen OS updates. Their systems will receive Optimized RAM management, improved black/black screen issues with some apps, added features to support reminders for privacy alerts, enhanced system stability, fixes to general bugs, and an updated Android security 2020.1.

More software updates will be available but only in India, where you will be able to find Cricket scores, improved Cloud, and network services. These upgrades will soon start arriving on many devices. Still, they may vary by device and region since the OnePlus 7, and 7 Pro will move up to OxygenOS 10.0.4, and the OnePlus 7T will go to 10.0.7 in the EU and most global markets, while all Indian versions will be updated to version 10.3.1.

