The latest OnePlus 9 series, Bose QuietComfort 45 and more devices are on sale

We have recently seen some amazing deals over at Samsung.com, but that’s not the only place with crazy deals. For example, you can go over to OnePlus.com, where you will find the latest OnePlus 9 series starting at $659 if you want to go for the more affordable vanilla variant. This model usually sells for $729, meaning that you will score $70 savings. The OnePlus 9 packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage under the hood. It also features a 120Hz Fluid Display, 65W Ultra Fast Charging, and a Hasselblad camera for mobile.

If you want the higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro, it is currently selling for $899, which means you get to save $170. This model packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. You get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz refresh rates, 65W Ultra Fast Charging, and 50W fast wireless charging. The best part is that you can also add a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro to your purchase and score $49 extra savings, as they would cost you $100.49. The more affordable OnePlus 8T packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes with an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, but you also get a 120Hz Fluid Display and a decent 48MP Quad Camera setup.

Other deals feature the Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones that sell for $279 after receiving a 15 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. And if you’re an Apple fan, you can also check out the second-generation AirPods that are getting a $40 discount, meaning that you can pick up a pair for just $119. If you’re interested in buying an Android tablet, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $499 after a $150.99 discount. This model packs an 11-inch display, 128GB storage, an S Pen, and more.