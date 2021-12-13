The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and more amazing devices are on sale today

We start today's deals with the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio that is currently selling for $1,400 after receiving a $200 discount. This will get you a new laptop with a 14.4-inch touch screen, and it is also packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Savings will come in two parts, as you will find this model receiving a 5 percent discount on its landing page, with extra savings applied at checkout. You can get better savings if you choose to get more storage, as the 512GB model goes for $1,500 after a $300 discount.

If you want a smaller Surface laptop, you can also consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. This device comes packed with an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, and $100 savings, meaning that you can purchase yours for $1,000. Still, the best savings come with the 256GB storage model that goes for $1,024 after seeing a 15 percent discount that translates to $175.99 savings.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Acer XG270HU omidpx

You can also pick up a new monitor to go with your new Surface Laptop or just to improve your current workspace. For instance, you can buy Acer’s XG270HU omidpx 27-inch WQHD monitor for $260 after a 30 percent discount that translates to $110 savings. Or get the smaller Dell 144Hz Gaming Monitor FHD that comes with $45 savings on its 24-inch variant, meaning that you can get yours for $168. And you can put any of these options on HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Stand that is currently available for $15 after an 80 percent discount. Just remember to add the on-page coupon because you will only be getting 30 percent savings if you don't.