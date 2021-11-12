The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, HP laptops and more are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com. The latest options will let you score great savings on a new Windows laptop. First up, we have the latest model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 that’s currently receiving a 20 percent discount which means you can grab one for $800. This laptop features a 13.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage space, and $200 savings on its Platinum color option.

You can also consider purchasing a new HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-Inch Micro-EDGE Laptop that currently sells for $758 after receiving a 14 percent discount that will get you $122 savings. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for you to enjoy your favorite games. It comes on its Shadow Black and Acid Green presentation, in case you’re interested. And if you want a bit more power, you can consider the 12GB RAM option that packs the same storage and processor for $780 after a $119.99 discount, and you can go all out with the 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Core i5 processor model that sells for $830.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-Inch HP 14 Laptop

You can get a large display with the HP 17.3-inch Non-Touch Laptop, which features an Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB storage, 12GB RAM, a DVD writer, and a backlit keyboard for $570 after seeing a $145 discount. However, this is a renewed model, so make sure you’re ok with this small detail before you decide on purchasing one for yourself. Still, you can also opt for the HP 14 Laptop that comes with an 11 percent discount, meaning that you can buy one for $496. This laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 14-inch Full HD display, an anti-glare screen, and more. And if you feel like you’re going to need more storage space, you can consider buying a WD 2TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid State Drive for $230 after receiving a $150 discount.