LG Rollable
Image: LG

As we all know, LG is out of the smartphone segment. On Monday, April 5, the company officially announced that it was shutting down its phone business after failing to find a buyer to take on its legacy in the phone world. However, that doesn’t mean that the company had stopped working on its path to innovation. They developed some of the most daring phone designs in the last few months, and many of us, myself included, were waiting to see the launch of the company’s rollable device.

The LG Rollable phone was expected to launch in the early months of 2021. Rumors also claimed that the successor of the V60 was also getting ready to make an early appearance. Unfortunately, rumors suggested that LG was in talks to sell its phone business, so the V70 had to be put on infinite hold. LG’s rollable device was also affected by these rumors, as it never received an official launch date, even though leaks suggested it was very close to becoming official.

Evidence of this was found on March 19, when the Rollable phone received its certification on the Bluetooth SIG. Now, the latest information has surfaced online, where we can see that LM-R910VM received its NFC certification on January 5. Unfortunately, we may never get to see the actual device or at least a final production unit of the LG Rollable.

Buy LG Velvet

Closing its smartphone business will help the company stop losing money, and for those who own an LG device, worry not. LG will continue to provide support and Android updates for their current devices until the arrival of Android 13, which means you get at least two years of software updates. You can check out a chart that let’s you see which devices will go all the way to Android 13 and which will stay stuck on Android 12.

Source GSM Arena




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
tcl foldnroll title
TCL’s latest concept blends foldable and rollable screen tech into one phone
TCL is still exploring technical specifications of its ambitious concept device, which means the Fold ‘n Roll ain’t releasing anytime soon.
Vivo APEX 2020 concept phone
Vivo could launch a phone with under-display camera and curved edges in H2 2021
It is still months away from launching.
ZTE AXON 30 ULTRA TITLE
ZTE’s wild Axon 30 Ultra packs three 64MP cameras and an 8MP periscope lens
Samsung and HUAWEI got nothing on the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, thanks to its rear imaging hardware that sums up at a staggering 200 megapixels.