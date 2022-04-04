Latest iPhone 14 rumors reveal more camera details

We have been getting lots of rumors concerning the camera of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. They all seem to suggest that we may see a more powerful camera with a larger sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro models, and this last leak also believes that we are getting a new 48MP camera.

According to new information posted on Weibo by user Fishing 8, the new iPhone 14 lineup will feature a 48MP wide camera, measuring 1.22µm DPAF, which is 0.68µm smaller than the one found on the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max. Further, the new sensor is rumored to be from Sony, just like the ones on the current iPhone models, and it could feature the same Dual Pixel Auto Focus (DPAF) system that’s marketed as “Focus Pixels,” even if the new sensor is smaller. This means that you will be able to record 16:9 HDR video at up to 60fps, which is a feature that we’ve seen since the launch of the iPhone 6 in 2014.

Another important aspect to note is that his new sensor could be 21.1 percent larger than the Wide camera on the iPhone 13 lineup, as it is rumored to be 1/1.3-inches in size. This larger sensor would mean that we could get a larger lens to capture more light, which would also explain those rumors claiming that we are getting a larger camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

This is not the first time we have received word claiming that Apple will equip the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup with a 48MP shooter since we have also seen well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources making this rumor a bit more trustworthy. Kuo also mentioned that the new 48MP camera on Apple’s new iPhone would “elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level,” but I guess we will have to wait and see.

Source: Weibo

Via: MacRumors