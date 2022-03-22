The latest iPhone 14 Pro schematics suggest we are getting thicker devices

We have received fresh new information about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 lineup from a well-known source. The leak reveals schematics for the two higher-end iPhone 14 Pro models, which suggest that these variants will arrive with a more prominent camera bump and a thicker design.

Max Weinbach has recently posted a couple of images on Twitter, containing alleged schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro models. These schematics are interesting because they reveal detailed information and measurements of Apple’s upcoming devices.

These schematics claim that the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max will be 77.58 mm wide, which makes it smaller when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which came in at 78.1 mm. Further, this model may be almost identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as its difference is almost non-existing. The new model would measure in at 160.7 mm, while the 13 Pro Max measures 160.8 mm.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will also be slightly thicker than the current iteration of Apple’s higher-end model, as the upcoming model could measure 7.85 mm. In contrast, the iPhone 13 Pro Max measures 7.65 mm. However, the biggest difference would be arriving with the camera setup, and we’re not talking about the sensors. These new schematics claim that the new camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro Max will go up to 4.17 mm thick, which is considerably larger than the 3.60 mm bump found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also, the layout could also increase in width and height, as we could get a new 36.73 mm width and 38.21 mm height, instead of the 35.01 mmand 36.24 mm dimensions, we get it Apple’s most potent iPhone.

On the other hand, we have the iPhone 14 Pro that will be nearly identical to the iPhone 13 Pro, with less than a 1 mm difference in both width and height. However, the changes will be noticeable on the camera bump, as the new model would measure at 4.17 mm compared to the current 3.60 mm.

The best part is that these new iPhone 14 Pro schematics also suggest that the higher-end models will finally ditch the notch. They also imply that Jon Prosser was wrong when he claimed that the new iPhone 14 models would also eliminate the camera bump on the back. Whatever the case, remember that these are nothing more than rumors, so they must be taken with salt.

Source: Twitter

Via: MacRumors