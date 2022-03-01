Latest Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch leak reveals possible color options and more

Most of our attention has been focused on the latest events, launches, and devices announced during MWC 2022 in Barcelona. Still, we have just received some interesting information about two exciting devices. The upcoming Google Pixel 6a and the new Pixel Watch have made a rather curious appearance in the back-end inventory system of one of America’s carriers, which could also mean that we may be getting closer to a possible announcement.

The upcoming Google Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch were recently spotted in a US carriers inventory system, according to sources from Android Police. The Pixel Watch appeared under the codename “rohan,” and the data reveals that Google’s upcoming smartwatch will be available in three different colors, including gray, black, and gold. The rumor also implies that the Pixel Watch will also arrive with 32GB storage space, which is twice as much storage as the one found in Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4.

“This carrier has also yet to sell a non-cellular smartwatch, so it seems like a reasonable conclusion that the Pixel Watch would come in a cell-enabled model. We have yet to see any information on prices or specific release dates.”

The Google Pixel 6a, codenamed “bluejay” could also arrive in three different color options, including black, white, and green. The system data also shows that the three variations would come packed with 128GB of storage space. Unfortunately, there’s no information about possible pricing or launch date. However, we are expecting to see these devices sooner than later.

Rumors also claim that the Pixel 6a may launch in May, which could conveniently take place during the next Google I/O. Whatever the case, we will keep you posted if we get more information about Google’s upcoming devices.

Source: Android Police