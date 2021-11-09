The latest Google Pixel 6 issue leaves users without a working fingerprint sensor

The latest Google Pixel 6 series arrived with a bang. Google’s latest flagships are outstanding, but it seems that they didn’t arrive without a couple of flaws. Some of its early adopters started reporting green tint, flickering and other issues on the display of their devices, but the latest flaw seems to be worse, as it could permanently disable the fingerprint sensor on your Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users may want to keep a power adapter or at least a battery pack around. The latest information suggests that it may be a bad idea to let your device reach 0 percent charge, as this would ‘permanently’ affect your device’s fingerprint sensor. Several users on Reddit report that their Pixel 6 devices have ended up with a broken fingerprint sensor after their phones have completely run out of battery.

“The fingerprint scanner on my Pixel 6 pro was working fine until last night when I ran out of battery. After plugging it in to charge and going through entering my pin once, I noticed that the icon for fingerprint scanner stopped showing up on the screen. Now I’m stuck with entering the pin every time that I want to unlock the device. Going into settings, I noticed that the fingerprint profile is no longer there. Tried setting it up, and it goes through capturing the fingerprint but once it finishes it shows the below message: Enrollment was not completed Fingerprint enrollment didn’t work. Try again or use a different finger.”

However, reaching 0 percent battery may not be the only cause behind this issue, as other users have already claimed the same problem without losing all the juice in their devices. Fortunately, you won’t be left with permanent damage, as your phone’s fingerprint sensor will start working after a factory reset. In addition, Google is already tracking this problem, meaning that a solution will arrive sooner than later.

Source Reddit Via Android Authority