The latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max and other Fire TV streaming devices are on sale

We have great news for anyone looking to give new life to an old TV that still works well or for those who do not love the user interface in their Smart TV. Amazon is still letting you save big bucks on its latest and best streaming devices, including the recently launched Fire TV Stick 4K Max and more.

You can currently pick up a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $35 over at Amazon.com. This streaming device is receiving a 36 percent discount that translates to $20 savings for those interested. And making things better, Amazon lets you save an extra 20 percent off your purchase when you choose to trade in an eligible device. This means that you can get your new TV Stick for just a fraction of the price.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick, as it is 40 percent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, which makes it faster when launching apps and provides more fluid navigation. In addition, you get the same amazing 4K Ultra HD support, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos support. And of course, you also get support for your preferred streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and many others. And the best part is that this device supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, making it even more convenient.

However, you can also settle for the Fire TV Stick 4K. I mean, it will offer almost everything that comes with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, except for the extra power and Wi-Fi 6 support, but other than that, you will also be able to enjoy your favorite media content on your TV. This option is receiving a 50 percent discount, which means that you can get yours for just $25. The more affordable but still great Fire TV Stick sells for $20, and it is also receiving a 50 percent discount. Unfortunately, this option won’t give you 4K content, but that is OK if you can live with HD. Finally, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable option, selling at $18 after a 40 percent discount. However, this model’s Alexa Voice Control won’t let you control your TV.