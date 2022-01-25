Latest Exynos 2200’s ray tracing support and other upgrades appear in Samsung’s latest video

Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor was announced a while ago, but it seems that it hasn’t been receiving the attention Samsung wants or expects. Hence, the company has decided to post a video that explains why you should care about its new processor.

Samsung announced its Exynos 2200 processor last week. This new processor will power the international variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which means that it is not a bad chipset. The company has been working with AMD to create a custom GPU for its new processor, to make it one of the best processors in the market. Unfortunately, Exynos chipset usually seems inferior when compared with Qualcomm’s solutions. Whatever the case, the new processor includes features that will allow it to deliver hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable-rate shading, which are features we usually see on computers and gaming consoles.

The new video arrives as Exynos 2200: Official Introduction, “the chip that’s here to change the mobile gaming experience.” As it comes as “the chip that gamers around the world have been waiting for.” The video mentions the xclipse GPU designed in collaboration with AMD, which is the only mobile GPU powered by RDNA 2 architecture.

Further, the new processor will help fast app loading times, seamless multitasking, smooth video rendering, and longer gaming sessions thanks to its AMIGO tech that monitors power consumption at a component level.

The video also mentions the chipset’s 5G modem and how it will let users enjoy cloud gaming with fast transfer speeds and better, more stable connections. It also points out the processor’s camera capabilities, letting users capture 8K video and amazing pictures. But I can’t seem to get why a hard-core gamer would use their phone for serious gaming sessions.