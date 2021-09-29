The latest Samsung Galaxy foldables are beautiful and quite expensive. They are also supposed to be stronger than their predecessors, but just how strong are they?

Zack Nelson put the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 under a grueling torture test on his YouTube Channel JerryRigEverything, which goes on for several minutes. The good news is that Samsung’s smaller and more affordable foldable option survived the test, but it wasn’t a flawless victory.

The video starts by mentioning some structural concerns about the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, as it features a smaller hinge and a longer design when unfolded. The device packs a 6.7-inch display on the inside and a smaller 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside. The external screen is protected by glass, as it started showing damage on a level six on the Mohs scale of hardness, while the internal display starts showing scratches at level two.

The device features Samsung’s ‘Armor Aluminum’, which is supposed to be 10 percent stronger than the aluminum we find in other devices. But it still scratches when attacked with a razor. The external AMOLED display lasted around 25 seconds under the heat of a lighter without suffering significant damage. However, the inside panel wasn’t as effective in handling the heat, as the surface of the internal display is covered in plastic, meaning that we are left with a physical blemish where the fire affected the display.

You won’t have to worry about possible scratches on the fingerprint reader that’s located on the side of the device, as it will still recognize your print, unlocking your device without a problem. We finally get to see the bend test, and I can honestly say that I was surprised to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in one piece after being bent with more than enough force to break previous devices. Further, Zack also takes the time to sprinkle some dust on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was also unaffected. Of course, the device was left with some battle scars, but at least it came out alive after all this torture.