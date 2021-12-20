The latest Beats Studio Buds and more headphones are on sale

We keep on receiving amazing deals from Amazon and other great online retailers, starting with the Beats Studio Buds available for $100 after seeing a $50 discount that will get anyone interested in $50 savings. These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. They come with a built-in microphone, IPX4 rating, so you don’t have to worry about getting your headphones wet. In addition, they will deliver up to 8 hours of battery life by themselves or up to 24 hours when combined with their charging case. They are also pretty comfortable, as they come with three different-sized soft ear tips so you can choose the best one for you.

The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are also on sale. They are currently seeing a 32 percent discount, which means you can pick up a pair for $170, and this will help you keep $80 in your pocket. These headphones feature Apple’s H1 Headphone Chip, sweat resistance, and up to 24 hours of battery life when used with their case. However, you can also opt for the latest model of the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that come with Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth 22 hours of listening time, and a built-in microphone. You can get yours in Matte Black or Shadow Gray for $200 after seeing a massive 42 percent discount that will score you almost $150 savings. Other color options are also getting some love but not as much as these variants mentioned above.

Beats Studio Buds Powerbeats Pro Beats Studio3

If you are looking for more options, you can also opt for the third generation AirPods 3 that sells for $140 after a $39 discount. Or you can also consider checking out what Samsung has to offer, as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have now dropped to $101.03, which is better than having to pay $150 for a pair. Or check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro available for $130 after a $70 discount that translates to 35 percent savings for those interested.