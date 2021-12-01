The latest AirPods 3 and more AirPods models are currently up for sale

We have been receiving tons of amazing deals over the last few days, and it seems that Amazon has decided to keep some of those deals around for a while longer, as you can still pick up a pair of new AirPods for just $150 after the latest discounts.

You can currently pick up a new pair of AirPods gen-3 for just $150 over at Amazon.com after a $29 discount. The first $9 savings will appear on the product’s landing page, while the extra $20 savings will show up at checkout. Remember that the new generation AirPods feature some nice improvements from its previous iteration, including spatial audio, adaptive EQ, a new contoured design, up to 30 hours of listening time with their MagSafe Charging Case, and the best part is that they feature water and dust resistance.

If you are willing to spend a bit more, you can also consider the Apple AirPods Pro that sell for $197 after a $52 discount. The new version of Apple’s AirPods Pro have the same great features as the previous version, but they come with a MagSafe charger, which will make them deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. You also get active noise cancelation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ, and more. And if you want the most affordable option, you can pick up the gen-2 AirPods that now sell for $109 after a $50 discount that translates to 30 percent savings for anyone interested.

Apple AirPods Gen-3 Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Max

Finally, you can go all out with the Apple AirPods Max that are now going for $479 after receiving a $70 discount on every one of its five different color options. These over-ear headphones will deliver up to 20 hours of non-stop playback, amazing active noise canceling, and more.