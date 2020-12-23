We start today’s deals with Apple products, as the latest WiFi-only iPad Air with a 10.9-inch display and 256GB storage version is currently available for $699 after a $50 discount, and the best part is that you can get it in any color option. The latest 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale. As you can get the WiFi-only version with 128GB storage for $395 with $34 savings, or go for the 32GB option for $299 with $30 savings.

Continuing with Apple deals, we find the new 27-inch iMac with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,649 with $150 savings. However, you can also go for the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, which is getting a $100 discount in its 512GB version, leaving it at $1399 at Amazon. You can also get the 256GB version for $1,199 from B&H.

We now move on to smartphones, as the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen unlocked smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version is up for grabs at just $400 at Amazon and B&H. Since we’re talking about B&H smartphone deals, the latest Google Pixel 4a is also on sale, as you can get yours for $349, but you may want to hurry as this deal will be only good for today.

Still, some of the best smartphone deals can be found at Samsung.com, where you can find amazing discounts when you trade in an eligible device. First, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series can be yours starting at $450, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts at $415. If you want to enter foldable territory, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is getting up to $1,000 savings, meaning you can get yours for $1,000, and the Galaxy Z Flip is up for grabs at just $500.

Other deals include Samsung’s Odyssey G7 curved gaming display which is selling for $750 in its 32-inch version or get the 27-inch option for $630 with $50 and $70 savings, respectively. The ASUS Chromebook Flip is also on sale, as you can save $80 when you decide to buy the version with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Core i3 processor for $720. We then see the Apple Airpods with a wired charging case selling for $110 after a $49 discount. Finally, we find AUKEY car chargers. The 21W version can be yours for $8.67, down from its regular $14 price tag when you clip the 8% on-page coupon and apply discount code 959J3MPR. The 30W version can be yours with a similar formula, as you can get it for $10.79 with discount code D5UUMTO5.