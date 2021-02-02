Redesigned MacBook

Yes, we have more Apple deals available for you today. Earlier today, we saw a nice selection of iPads, where we find the latest iPad Air, the iPad mini, the iPad Pro, and the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad on sale. Now, we step it up, and we focus on the Silver variant of the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s also on sale. The latest M1 chip powers this powerful laptop, and it also features 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Touch ID, WiFi 6, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a battery that will give you up to 20 hours of non-stop action, for $1,200 after a $99 discount. You can save an extra buck when choosing the Space Gray version since this option is selling for $1,1999. Still, if 256GB storage is not enough for you, you can choose to go for the 512GB Silver variant, currently selling for $1,400 after a $99 discount.

Now, we are also getting discounts on the Intel-powered MacBook Pros for all of those Intel fans. The 13-inch variant is available for $1,849 with $150 savings. It comes with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. The 512GB storage option is also getting a $150 discount, which leaves it at $1,649. Finally, if you want the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can get it with $300 savings. This laptop features an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space for $2,499.

You may also want to get a new keyboard and a mouse to go along with your new MacBook PRO, and Logitech has some options on sale. The Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently getting a $20 discount, leaving it at $110. You can match it with the Logitech G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse that’s also getting a $20 discount, meaning that you can grab yours for just $50.

Finally, you may also want to get your hands on a new pair of headphones, and these deals are quite compelling. You can currently get a pair of Beats Solo Pro for just $141 if you go for the Light Blue color option. The Dark Blue option is selling for $175.5, and the Red variant can be yours for $186.50. other color options will cost you $300. Now, you can also grab a pair of Beats Solo3 for $136.27after a $63.68 discount, or grab a pair of Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for just $40 with $10 savings.

