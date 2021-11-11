Last year’s Razer Blade 15, Razer Blade Stealth 13 and more are on sale

We keep receiving great savings from Amazon.com, where you will find several Razer gaming laptops on sale. The latest models to be added to the list include the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop model that is currently selling for $1,698 after a 35 percent discount, which will help you save $902 off its regular $2,600 price tag. This powerful gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display capable of 300Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, an Intel Core i7 8-core processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics. The more affordable variant with 256GB storage, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor is available for $1,220, but you won’t find any savings here.

Suppose you can live with a smaller laptop. In that case, you can also consider picking up the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop that sells for $1,500 after a $300 discount that translates to 17 percent savings. This laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, along with an Intel Core i7 4-Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider the MSI GF75 Gaming Laptop that includes 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, plus 2TB HDD storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor for $1,230 after a $59 discount.

Razer Blade 15 Razer Blade Stealth 13 SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Any of these amazing gaming laptops would also look amazing on top of a new modern style PC desk, and you can check out the 63-inch CubiCubi Computer Desk that is now receiving a $40 discount so that you can pick your up for $70. If you think you will need more storage space, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is on sale. You can pick up the 2TB model for $230 after a massive 50 percent discount. Other storage options will arrive with different savings, so make sure to check them out. And finally, if you want to capture your gaming sessions, you can also consider picking up a PYLE Capture Card Video Recording System that is now available for $76 after a $20 discount.