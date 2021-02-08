Flowers and chocolates are all fine, but if your special someone is a techie, nothing says “I love you!” like a new piece of tech, especially if your beloved significant other is a techie. This year, Valentine’s Day is falling on a Sunday. Almost a week before, here are the 5 last-minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for the techie in your life. These are some of the best tech gift ideas for him or her.

Gaming is life

Sony’s new PlayStation 5 is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts you can buy for your special someone who is a gamer. The new console features ultra-high-speed SSD, 8K output, as well as supports 4K TV gaming. All of this is combined with the next-gen adaptive triggers that feature dynamic resistance levels that simulate the physical impact of in-game activities in select PS5 games.

Serious about fitness

If your partner is serious about his/her fitness, there can be no better gift than the Apple Watch Series 6. It measures your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app. Plus, it checks your heart rhythm with the ECG app. There is an Always-On Retina display, which is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down, and the watch is powered by 20% faster S6 SiP. You can measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, dance, and more.

Productivity is priority

If your partner has productivity up high on their list, the Surface Pro series is the one to go for. The Surface Pro 7 would make one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts. It is the next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally. It features a standout design that won’t weigh you down — ultra-slim and light surface pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds.

Music is everything

With an industry-leading noise-canceling, courtesy of Dual Noise Sensor, the Sony WH-1000XM4 would make a great Valentine’s Day gift for the music enthusiasts. It features next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo, and offers up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback). Go get this!

Reading is love

If your partner loves reading, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite would make an excellent Valentine’s Day gift. It is the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300PPI glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. It is waterproof as well, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

These are some of the best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the techie in your life. You cannot go wrong with any of these. Go gift your loved one the best present of their life!