Buying gifts for several family members can be daunting, particularly when looking for the perfect stocking stuffers or practical items within a certain budget.
So, if you have found yourself in a situation where you still need to pick out some gifts, here are some of the best last-minute tech gift ideas you can consider for this holiday season.
The availability of deals and some of these products may vary according to your location, so get your orders in as soon as possible to grab the best price and ensure your buys arrive before Christmas.
Jabra Elite 3Great for Fitness Enthusiasts$40 $80 Save $40
The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds feature an IP55 rating and support up to seven hours of listening on a single charge (with the case providing an additional 21 hours of listening). If you're trying to stick to a budget and are looking for a pair of earphones with a decent amount of features, these earbuds are a great option to consider.
Apple AirTagBest for iPhone Users$24 $29 Save $5
The Apple AirTag lets you easily keep track of your devices, pets, bags, and other items using the Find My app. It's easy to set up, and it works on all Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPad, and Macs.
Tile Mate (2022)Compatible with iOS and Android$18 $25 Save $7
Like the AirTag, the Tile Mate is a useful accessory to keep track of your everyday things, be it keys or a backpack. It has up to 250ft of range and a loud ring that makes it easy to locate. Its built-in battery will last 3 years, after which you'll need to replace the tracker.
Microsoft Xbox Series X|S Wireless ControllerGreat for Gamers$45 $60 Save $15
The Xbox Series X and S controller has a refined geometry for a more ergonomic feel and comfort during gameplay. It has a 40-hour rated battery, a hybrid D-pad, and a textured grip on the triggers and bumpers.
Anker Nano Power BankAdded Convenience
The Anker Nano Power Bank is a convenient accessory to store in your backpack when you need to top up your smartphone's battery. It has a 5,000 mAh capacity and comes in a variety of colors to mix and match with your device.
Anker Nano 3Best Value$20 $23 Save $3
Anker 511 Nano 3 is the compact charger to pack into your backpack when heading on a trip. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and even supports PPS. The charger is available in multiple colors for your iPhone too!
Anker Nano II 65WEditor's Choice$31 $56 Save $25
The Anker Nano II 65W charger comes with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for convenient charging. It lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously, and the GaN II technology provides efficient and cool charging in a small form factor to be even more portable. The charger can also charge 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch devices at max speed.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)MagSafe-compatible$54 $60 Save $6
If you're looking for a MagSafe battery pack that offers the best value and isn't very bulky, then take a look at the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo). This slim battery pack from Anker offers a big 5,000 mAh cell. It comes with strong magnetic strength and has a foldable kickstand built-in. Moreover, it comes with LED indicators to show the remaining capacity.
Mophie snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging StandMulti-device Charging$50 $100 Save $50
Mophie's snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is a perfect addition to the bedside table that doesn't break the bank. It comes with a MagSafe-compatible mount to charge your iPhone and features a place to dock your AirPods and Apple Watch, helping you keep all your devices powered at once.
Keychron C3 Pro QMK/VIA Custom Gaming KeyboardEntry to Mechanical Keyboards$37 $50 Save $13
The Keychron C3 Pro Gaming Keyboard is an inexpensive option to enter the realm of mechanical keyboards. This particular option boasts compatibility with both macOS and Windows. It's also extremely user-friendly because of its support for QMK/VIA, which lets you use custom key binds and more.
Logitech G305 Lightspeed MouseGreat Value Peripheral$35 $50 Save $15
The Logitech G305 is one of the best gaming mice out there, and thanks to its LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, it provides a lag-free experience. It is compatible with both PC and Mac.
Blink Video DoorbellFor Home Security$36 $60 Save $24
The Blink Video Doorbell is a powerful security solution that allows you to answer your door from anywhere with its 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio. It has a long-lasting battery life of up to two years and offers customizable alerts, privacy settings, and more. You can either save and share clips in the cloud with a free trial or locally with the sync module 2 and USB drive.
Which tech gift should you pick?
While curating this list, our primary goal was to stick near or below $50; the price point is the perfect mark to find practical tech products that don't compromise quality or features.
The Jabra Elite 3 is a great set of earbuds and perfect for a family member who's into sports and adventure activities. The earbuds last up to seven hours on a single charge, which makes them ideal for extended training sessions, and the case can provide an additional 21 hours of listening time. The product is also IP55-rated, which guarantees protection against rain and sweat.
Then we have the Apple AirTag, which is perfect for keeping track of personal items, be it a backpack, wallet, keys, you name it, and you can most likely track it. It's a perfect gift for someone who tends to find their belongings amiss. Please note that AirTags works only with iPhones, so if you're looking for compatibility with iPhones and Android devices, consider getting a Tile tracker.
The next items we think are the perfect gift idea are a bunch of charging accessories from Anker. These products perform the simple task of keeping your devices powered, but their importance is often understated. These chargers from Anker support standards set by the USB-IF and will be compatible with most devices you'll find around your household.