Today, we get to see some more leaks of the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3 ahead of the official announcement. Apple has officially confirmed that the fall Apple Event will take place on September 14, next Tuesday.

Max Weinbach, a journalist and a leaker, has shared some information about the upcoming devices that will be unveiled next week at the Apple Event. While some of the information may be accurate, we always advise you to take it with a grain of salt. The tweets we’ve seen line up with previous reports.

Fitting to the annoucement of Apple's September event, we are publishing our report on Apple's upcoming products, including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and 3rd Generation AirPods. Here's what we've got to share — Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

According to Weinbach (via MacRumors), the iPhone 13 series will cost the same as the 12 series, meaning the prices will remain the same in 2021, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will continue to be the most expensive device, with a few exclusive features that the smaller Pro will not have.

The batteries in the iPhone 13 mini will offer an additional hour of battery life, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have an 18-20 percent larger battery than the 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will have a 10-percent larger battery; however, the iPhone 13 Pro may have a slightly worse battery life than the vanilla 13 due to the 120Hz high-refresh-rate ProMotion display.

When it gets to the camera, the sensors on all models will allow receiving 15-percent more light, while the ultra-wide sensor will have 40-percent more. The “Cinematic” portrait video mode will use EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) to a person or a subject in the center of a frame. The “Warp” feature will also use a smoother technique to stabilize the content, and there will be additional effects. Night Mode will also recognize the stars and adjust the camera settings accordingly to ensure the image is sharp. Additionally, the color science for Night Mode will be improved to provide better image quality at night.

The new AirPods 3 will have a 20-percent larger battery compared to the second-generation AirPods, and it will offer wireless charging by default. The batteries within the device are reportedly the same as in the previous generation, and it remains to be seen how much better the battery life is going to be. The sound quality is expected to remain the same, although the bass and lows may be improved and slightly tweaked.

