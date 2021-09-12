Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event is less than two days away now. The Cupertino giant is ready to announce its next-generation iPhone lineup, the iPhone 13 series, along with a bunch of products at the event. Just ahead of the event, some (more) information about the upcoming Apple products has surfaced.

Bloomberg Details iPhone 13 Lineup Features

Just half a week ago, we learned some of the features of the iPhone 13 series and the Watch Series 7. Max Weinbach, one of the reliable leakers in the space, revealed that iPhone 13 would cost the same as iPhone 12 lineup and some more information about the battery and the camera’s capabilities. Mark Gurman has now revealed more about Apple’s highly-anticipated 2021 iPhone lineup in his Power On newsletter (Via 9to5Mac).

Gurman says these are the things we can “expect” from the lineup:

iPhone 13 series will feature the same design as the iPhone 12 “but with a narrower notch.”

Standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature two cameras lenses, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature three camera lenses

New camera software features: Video version of Portrait Mode, a new “AI-driven filter system to apply different styles to your photos,” ProRes video recording for the Pro models

A15 Bionic will be a “bit speedier” than A14 Bionic

LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, this “likely means a higher-refresh-rate” as well

iPhone 13 series will feature a satellite communication system for “emergency situations.” Read more about what are LEO satellites, and why the iPhone 13 connecting to satellites is a big deal for the world of phones.

In case you’re hyped about iPhone 13, check out our consolidated page about leaks and rumors of the iPhone 13 that have surfaced yet.

Base Variant iPhone 13 to Feature 128GB Storage

In addition to Bloomberg’s report, reliable Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo revealed that Apple would (finally) drop 64GB configuration with the iPhone 13 lineup. Kuo says iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, whereas the Pro models will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. iPhone 13 Pro will be the first iPhone model to feature a 1TB storage variant.

Kuo also says that iPhone 13 will be a victim of worldwide silicon shortage. He says, “the legacy models had been cut by about 5–10% in 3Q21. The iPhone 13 shipment in 4Q21 may have a potential downside risk due to component shortage. However, this downside has a limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments. We believe that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by more than 10% YoY.”

AirPods 3 to Be Announced at California Streaming Event

Apple will also announce AirPods 3, in addition to iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7, at the California Streaming event on Tuesday, says Kuo. Kuo claims Apple is ready to launch the product in the market. However, AirPods 3 will be expensive than the launch price of AirPods 2, and Apple will continue to sell the current-generation earbuds at a lower price.

He says there could be two situations with AirPods this fall: either Apple will sell AirPods 3 at a higher price and AirPods 2 will continue to sell at a lower price, or AirPods 2 will see a price drop alongside the AirPods 3 release and AirPods 3 will adopt the $159 price of AirPods 2.

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Delays “Not Significant”

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple was facing issues in the production of the Apple Watch Series 7. In a follow-up report, Kuo said that the Watch Series 7 could see “short supply in September.” In yet another ‘investor note,’ Kuo has reported that the “impact on the release schedule and mass shipment schedule is not significant.” If Kuo’s to be believed, we could see Watch 7 debut along with iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 on Tuesday, with wider availability beginning in October.

M1X MacBook Pro to Be Available in “Next Several Weeks”

As a part of his weekly newsletter, Gurman said that Apple’s upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with improved M1X processor will “hit shelves in the next several weeks.” He expects 2021 MacBook Pros to be a big upgrade over the current-generation MacBook Pro. They’ll feature “MagSafe magnetic charging, mini LED screens, and no Touch Bars,” along with a faster chipset.

There will be two events, and I’d expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday. https://t.co/xfAjhUkigC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 12, 2021

He says Apple will hold two events this fall — one to announce iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch, and the second one to announce new MacBooks and iPad. For those unaware, the iPad mini is expected to be getting a big upgrade this year with the removal of the Touch ID Home Button and slimmer bezels.

