Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders are just hours away from being over. This means that it’s your last chance to decide whether or not you want to save up to $700 on your new Galaxy S21 device while also getting up to $200 in-store credits, a new Galaxy Smart Tag, and four months of YouTube Premium free of charge.

Of course, things aren’t as straightforward. First, you will have to trade-in an eligible device to get that hefty discount, and after you’ve done that, you will be able to get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $99.99, take the next step and grab the Galaxy S21 Plus for $299.99 or get the higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra for just $5499.99. These devices will give you $100, $150, and $200 credits, respectively, and you can use them to buy accessories for your new device that would include cases, the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and more.

Other Samsung phones that are still on sale include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which’s considered one of the best smartphones of 2020. This foldable phone comes with $200 Samsung credit to spend toward accessories, six months of Spotify premium, and four months of YouTube Premium at no cost, and you also get to be part of the Galaxy Z Premier club. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is up for grabs at just $450 in its vanilla version, while the Note 20 Ultra with a glass back can be yours for $750, and they both come with a built-in S Pen. Finally, the Galaxy S20 FE is the last variant of the Galaxy S20 series that’s still available at Samsung.com, and you can get it for as low as $450, but don’t forget that you will have to trade-in an eligible device to get these discounts. Both the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy Note 20 series will also get you six months of Spotify Premium and four months of YouTube Premium for free upon purchase, and they also start with 128GB base storage.





