Yes, more deals from Amazon to close this Cyber Week.

  • The MacBook Air was usually listed for $100 off, but right now you can get it for $200 off. That means you have to pay $899 and you get 128GB in storage with 8GB RAM for the 13-inch model.
  • If you want more power, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is $150 off, that means you can get yours for $2,249.
  • Amazon is also discounting its Echo Dot bundles. The first one gets you an Echo Dot with TP-Link simple set up smart plug for $29.00, that’s 42.99 off.
  • The second bundle includes an Echo Dot with Philips Hue White 2-pack A19 Smart Bulbs, Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible for $34.99, which translates to $45 in savings.
