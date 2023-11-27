We’re reaching the last hours of this fantastic sales event, so you still have the chance to score massive savings on some of the hottest tech around. One of the best offers will get you insane savings on Amazon’s latest and most popular smart speakers, where you will find the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Studio on sale, starting for as low as $23.

Amazon Echo Gen-4 $55 $100 Save $45 Amazon’s 4th generation Echo delivers premium, rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. It also supports lossless HD audio on select streaming services, voice control for your music, and more. $55 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals will get you insane price drops on the best smart speakers, starting with one of the company’s best-selling options, the Amazon Echo, which now sells for $55 after a 45 percent discount. This outstanding smart speaker normally sells for $100, meaning you can enjoy all the powerful audio and Alexa support for almost half its regular price tag. The Echo comes in three color options, so you won’t have to compromise your choice to score these great savings. It offers rich premium sound, which adapts to any room, and voice controls that will allow you to play all your favorite music from the most popular streaming services available.

Amazon’s Echo will also connect with any other Echo device you have at home, so you will be able to enjoy multi-room music or pair your new Echo with an Alexa-compatible smart TV to enjoy an excellent home theater experience. If you don’t want to buy more Echo smart speakers to increase your power, you can also consider picking up a new Amazon Echo Dot for just $23 with 54 percent instant savings. This is the perfect option if you own an eero router, as the gen-5 Echo Dot comes with eero built-in to deliver more coverage to your WiFi network and speeds of up to 100Mbps. The new Echo Dot will also deliver a better audio experience with deeper bass and clear vocals.

And if you want to experience Amazon’s best alternative, you can check out the Amazon Echo Studio, which now sells for $155 with 23 percent in instant savings. This is Amazon’s best-sounding smart speaker, which also arrives with impressive specs, including Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio processing technology, and more.