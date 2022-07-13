Last call: Get your gen-4 Echo Dot for just $20!

Prime Day deals are almost gone, as this massive sales event will conclude at midnight. But you can still take advantage of some of the best deals we’ve seen this year, but that is only if you can act fast, as you can currently purchase a new, gen-4 Amazon Echo Dot for just $20.

Amazon Prime Day deals are still live, but they won’t be around forever, so head to Amazon.com and pick up the fourth generation Amazon Echo Dot for just $19.99 after receiving a very attractive $30 discount that represents 60 percent savings. This deal is available in its three different color options, but I suggest you go for the Glacier White or the Twilight Blue version, as the Charcoal model comes with a white power cable that seems out of place if visible. And if you can, get two, as you will be able to connect them to receive a better sound experience if you connect them to your smart TV to create a home theater setup (one won’t do the trick).

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You can also check out the larger 4th generation Echo that sells for $60 after the latest $40 savings if you want better, more robust sound. Of course, you can also combine them to get an immersive audio experience that would cost you way more with a high-end sound bar. And the best part is that you can also use these smart speakers to control your smart home and get help from Alexa in your daily tasks.

Deals are also available on the Echo Dot Kids version that sells for $25, which translates to $35 savings or get the previous generation Echo Dot that sells for just $18 after the latest 55 percent discount that will help you save $22.

Echo Dot The Amazon Echo Dot is one of today's best and most affordable smart speakers. It features Alexa built-in, and it will connect automatically and seamlessly with other Echo products to deliver an exceptional audio experience.

You can also take Alexa home with Echo Auto, which now sells for $20 after scoring the same $30 savings as the Echo Dot. And if you have more cash to spend on your smart home, you can also consider going for the Echo Show 10, which sells for $180 after a $70 discount, or pick up the smaller second-generation Echo Show 8, which goes for $75 after seeing a $55 discount.