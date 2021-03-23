When you’re hunting for that next job, you can’t get your foot in the door until your resume attracts the attention of the hiring manager. So if you’re on the prowl for that next big thing, you need to get your resume in shape, and you can do that with this complete resume builder.

You’ll get lifetime access to items that will help you stand out from the crowd, starting with Rezi, an AI-powered resume builder that lets you create optimized resumes and cover letters tailored to specific job descriptions. It helps you avoid the common mistakes found in many resumes, from formatting errors to grammar mistakes.

The AI included in Rezi allows you to use the keywords that hiring managers are looking for to help your resume stand out. It gives you a wide range of sample resume styles to choose from, and when you’re complete, Rezi will analyze your product and grade it on 23 different points.

But this bundle includes much more than Rezi. You also will get 100 different resume and cover letter templates from Resume Inventor to help you start your own, You can edit everything about them, and they’re all compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and IOS.

The bundle also includes two courses with eight hours of training. In the first one, employment expert Chris Haroun will teach you how to build a resume and a LinkedIn profile to get more recruiters and employers to find you. The second set of courses is five hours of training on how to be a better interview subject. Your resume might get you in the door, but the interview is what will close the deal.

This bundle is valued at more than $3,000, but for a limited time it can all be yours for just $39.99, a savings of more than 98 percent. That’s a tiny investment in what could help you launch a new and more lucrative career.

Prices subject to change