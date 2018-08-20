Android

Your lagging Google Pixel 2 XL might be replaced for free

It seems that last year’s Google Pixel 2 XL devices haven’t aged so well. There have been many reports of lagging phones and Google may have started to find the causes and solutions as well.

Two recognized Android users such as Artem Russakovskii and Marquees Brownlee have also been experiencing lagging in their Google Pixel 2 XL devices. The first one even surprised people from Google that went to see for themselves how slow the phone was. According to Stephen Hall, Google has already identified three of the possible causes of the lag issues and they would require hardware replacement.

Therefore, Google will probably offer to replace the defective device for a new Google Pixel device, or you could also trade it in to get the newest version of the phone that will launch very soon.

