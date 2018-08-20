Your lagging Google Pixel 2 XL might be replaced for free

It seems that last year’s Google Pixel 2 XL devices haven’t aged so well. There have been many reports of lagging phones and Google may have started to find the causes and solutions as well.

Update on my Pixel 2 XL lag situation. 1. I have a new Pixel 2 XL which I'm setting up now.

2. A Google engineer accompanied by a PR person are coming to my house on Monday to analyze the laggy device in person. I'm hoping they'll be able to determine the root cause. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 11, 2018

Two recognized Android users such as Artem Russakovskii and Marquees Brownlee have also been experiencing lagging in their Google Pixel 2 XL devices. The first one even surprised people from Google that went to see for themselves how slow the phone was. According to Stephen Hall, Google has already identified three of the possible causes of the lag issues and they would require hardware replacement.

Anonymous tip: Google has at this point identified three possible causes of @ArtemR's (and others) Pixel 2 XL lag issues, one of which would require hardware replacements. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) August 16, 2018

Therefore, Google will probably offer to replace the defective device for a new Google Pixel device, or you could also trade it in to get the newest version of the phone that will launch very soon.