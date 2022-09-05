Apple MacBook Air

We have a huge selection of deals available for this Labor Day, starting with Apple’s latest and best MacBook Air yet, as this model comes with a new design and the new generation of Apple Silicon. The 2022 MacBook Air usually sells for $1,199, but the latest offer lets you take one home for just $1,099, which translates to $100 savings. This will get you a new M2-powered MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and other cool features.

If you’re looking for other options, you can also check out the 14 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models that are still getting a $400 discount, leaving the most affordable option available for $1,599 when you opt for the 14-inch model with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and an M1 Pro chip under the hood.

Suppose you’re more interested in a new gaming PC. In that case, you can check out the Acer Predator Orion 7000 PO7-640-UR11 Gaming Desktop that sells for $2,600 after receiving a 13 percent discount, which translates to $400 savings. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB storage, 1TB SSD, 2TB HDD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

Apple MacBook Air M2 If you're willing to spend a little more cash on decking out your college machine, the M1 MacBook Air, launched in 2020, is an excellent device for light tasks due to the efficiency its chipset provides. If you're part of a course or a grade where written work is your primary use case, the device will likely work for a couple of days before you'll need to plug in for a charge. And if you want to get a little intensive, the M1 chipset will be able to churn out performance to crunch some code or render videos. View at amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

You may also want to consider buying a new monitor to go with your laptop or your new gaming PC, and there are several options to choose from, starting with the Samsung Smart Monitor M8, which comes with a 32-inch UHD display that will also double up as a smart TV so you can stream all your favorite content from Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and more. Indeed, it may not be the best option for those who want high refresh rates, but you will get a slim design with 60Hz refresh rates and a remote control for $590 after a $110 discount.

Or course, you can also get a more conventional HP OMEN 27-inch QHD Curved Monitor that is now available for $385 after scoring a $65 discount. This model arrives with 240Hz refresh rates, 1 ms response times, EyeSafe technology, and other great features that make it an amazing option for gamers who want to upgrade their old displays. And if you want to go all out, I recommend you check out the ViewSonic VP2776 27-inch 1440p Premium USB-C Monitor with 165Hz refresh rates that now goes for $600 when you add the on-page coupon that will get you $200 instant savings.

Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor The Samsung M8 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor & Streaming TV is a perfect option for those who want to enjoy a crisp and bright image, along with the benefits of having a smart TV with 60Hz refresh rates and smart assistants already built-in. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7

And it seems that Amazon wants to get rid of any extra stock of the Apple Watch Series 7, as it is now giving you up to $100 savings on the GPS-only 45mm version, which leaves it up for grabs at $329. Of course, you can also opt for the smaller 41mm model that is now available for as low as $296.01 when you go for the (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band version, while the others can be yours for $299 after scoring the same $100 savings.

Ad if you want a more affordable option, you can also go for the Apple Watch SE, which sells for just $200 on its GPS-only 40mm model, or go for the LTE variant for $30 more, as it is currently scoring a $99 discount that represents 30 percent savings.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm The Apple Watch Series 7 is still one of the best smartwatches available on the market, as it delivers excellent fitness tracking sensors, an always-on display, water resistance, and other cool features. View at Amazon

eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit

You can also save on a couple of eufy smart home products, starting with the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit that now sells for $240 after receiving an $80 discount that will become available after you select the on-page coupon. This model usually sells for $320, which makes it a very interesting option for those who want to keep an eye on what happens around their homes. It comes with two outdoor cameras capable of capturing and streaming 2K content, a 180-day battery life, an IP67 rating, night vision, and more. And if you want the 1080p HD version, it now sells for $180 after the latest $60 discount that comes with the on-page coupon.

Other deals include the eufy Floodlight Cam 2, which now sells for $130 after a $90 discount that represents 41 percent savings, or get your hands on a new eufy Security, Video Doorbell for $120 after an $80 discount. However, these two deals will only be available until midnight, so you may want to hurry.

eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit The eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit comes with two outdoor cameras capable of capturing and streaming 2K content, a 180-day battery life, an IP67 rating, night vision, and more. View at Amazon

Intel Core i7

And let’s say you want to build your new gaming PC. In that case, you can get your hands on a new Intel Core i7 desktop processor for $378 after a 19 percent discount. This processor usually sells for $365, which means that you would be able to keep $87 in your pocket.

Suppose you want more power. In that case, you can pick up a new Intel Core i9 processor with 8 cores for $342 after a massive 47 percent discount. And if you’re more into AMD, you can save on a new and more affordable AMD Ryzen 5 processor that sells for $141 after a 29 percent discount.

And of course, we also found some great deals on a couple of GPUs, as you can now get a new PNY GeForce RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card for $1,100 after receiving a 37 percent discount that will get you $650 savings. Or get the more affordable PNY GeForce RTX 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card LHR for $530 after a massive 44 percent discount.