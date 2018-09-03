Labor Day and Fall Sales are coming to Honor devices

Labor Day and Fall have brought many discounts to various smartphones and Honor devices aren’t going to be left behind. The best part is that you can find these deals on many online stores like Amazon, B&H, Newegg and in the HiHonor website.

The Honor 7X has $179.99 price tag after a $20 discount, and it will be available until September 5th. The Honor View 10 will be priced at $429 after a $70 discount that will be available until the end of the month. You can find these deals by clicking these links that will take you directly to where you need to be if you wish to buy any of these devices on Amazon, B&H, Newegg and in the HiHonor website.