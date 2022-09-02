Take advantage of the latest Labor Day deals available at Best Buy, where you will find Apple's M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, and more on sale

Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, the 512GB storage model will be perfect for you. It comes with the same features, power, and savings as the 256GB option, meaning that you can get yours for $1,150 instead of its regular $1,500 price tag.

Of course, savings don’t stop there, as you can still score $400 savings on the latest and more powerful 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that sell for $1,599 and $2,099, respectively. Both models have an Apple M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space under the hood, but you will get a larger 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio and 21 hours of battery life on the larger model, while the more affordable option comes with a 14-inch display and 17 hours of charge.

You can also save on LG’s 50-inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV that is now going for just $600, representing $300 savings for anyone interested in getting their hands on one. This model delivers Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology, fast refresh rates, improved clarity, and LG’s advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you an awesome media experience. And you can also take home Sony’s 65-inch Class X75K 4K HDR LED Google TV for $650 after the latest $150 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is getting a crazy $400 discount, which leaves this great Android tablet available for $530. It has 256GB storage space and an S Pen in the box. And you can use those savings to pick up a new pair of Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds that are now available for $150 after the latest $50 discount.