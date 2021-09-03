You can currently find tons of savings over at B&H.com, where the latest Labor Day deals take up to $500 savings off Apple laptops. First up, we have the early 2020 MacBook Air with Retina Display that’s currently selling for $779 after receiving a $220 discount. This laptop is available on its Gold color variant, and it comes packed with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

You can also get the 13-inch MacBook Pro that sells for $999 after a $500 discount. This laptop packs 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage, and a 1.4GHz 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, and if you’re looking to get a Mac mini, you can get yours for just $549 after a $250 discount. This model is powered by a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB.

Now, you will also find savings on the early 2020 models of the iPad Pro. You can buy the 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB storage for just $659 after a $140 discount. And if you want more storage space, you can grab the 256GB model for $769 after getting a $130 discount. Both of these models feature WiFi support and an Apple A12Z Bionic chip under the hood.

13-inch MacBook Pro Get tons of power in a small laptop with this Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro View at B&H

11-inch iPad Pro Get a sleek and beautiful 11-inch iPad Pro, featuring Apple's A12Z Bionic Chip under the hood. View at B&H

Other deals include the latest Apple Watch SE that’s currently getting a $70 discount on its 44mm, LTE model that comes with a Silver Aluminum Case and a Deep Navy Sport Loop band, and it can be yours for just $289. Now, you can also get the latest Apple Watch Nike SE with LTE support on its 44mm model with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and an Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band for $309 after receiving a $50 discount. If you’re looking to get a more affordable smartwatch, you can also consider checking out the Amazfit T-Rex Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch that’s now available for $100 after a $40 discount on its 48mm model in Rock Black.

Finally, you can also get a pair of AirPods Max for $499 after getting a $50 discount. These savings are available across the board, which means you can choose your favorite color variant and still take advantage of this deal.