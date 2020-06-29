In May, we reported that Apple was working on a new 10.8-inch iPad that is set to debut in the second half of 2020. The information came from reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Now, the same source has reiterated Apple’s plans for new iPads. He has revealed that the company is working on new iPad models for this year as well as next year.

The latest development comes from Macrumors,. The publication obtained a research note by Kuo that says Apple is planning to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of 2020. It will be followed by a new 8.5-inch iPad in the first half of 2021. For reference, the same was reported in May. However, the exact screen size of the upcoming iPad Mini wasn’t known back then.

The report goes on to says that Kuo did not specify if the 10.8-inch iPad model will be a new version of the existing 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air. As for the iPad Mini, it was last refreshed in March 2019. Further, Kuo expects Apple to include a new 20W power adapter in the box with both iPad models. This comes after the latest rumor suggested the absence of the in-box charging brick from iPhone 12 models.